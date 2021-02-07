Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 130,591 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,591 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $42,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,253. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

