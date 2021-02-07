Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 25,974 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,974 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.68% of Dolby Laboratories worth $66,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,760 shares of company stock worth $23,229,127. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

