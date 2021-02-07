Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 30,199 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $69,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

