Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 3,029 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,800.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,655.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.78.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

