Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 351,066 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351,066 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.93% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $70,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

