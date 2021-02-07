Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 544,270 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,270 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $135,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,115.32 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.