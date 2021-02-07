Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $257.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.99. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

