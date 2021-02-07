Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 739,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,948. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.