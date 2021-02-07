MarketPeak Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

