Marlin Price Up 33.8% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Marlin has a total market cap of $29.19 million and $3.18 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00176435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00229808 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

