Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Masco by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 957,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Masco by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after acquiring an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Masco stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

