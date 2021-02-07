Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 641,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 314,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

