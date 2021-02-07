Master Contract Token Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $599,697.17 and approximately $95,186.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.57 or 0.04142926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

