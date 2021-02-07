Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock worth $203,169,471. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.