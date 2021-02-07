Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.48 Million

Analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $233.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.20 million and the highest is $240.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $288.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $860.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $884.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 586,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 70,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $18.17 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

