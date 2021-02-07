Matic Network (MATIC) Trading Up 69.6% Over Last Week

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $307.23 million and $129.52 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

