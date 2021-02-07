MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,947.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 8% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $231,118.71 and $35,947.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.11 or 1.00249618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.01178750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00303006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00210418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066288 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001833 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

