McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

