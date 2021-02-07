McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.