McCutchen Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.