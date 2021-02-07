McCutchen Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 193,370 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 180,009 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $55.45 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

