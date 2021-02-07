MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $303,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596 in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDVL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 69,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,828. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MedAvail has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

