Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 49.2% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $258.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00389722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,407,142 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

