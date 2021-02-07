Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 16,980 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

NYSE XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

