Melon (MLN) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.67 or 0.01130015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.56 or 0.06227762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

