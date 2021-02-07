Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $54,538.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $54,538.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00307881 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033565 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $787.86 or 0.02070304 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

