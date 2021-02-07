MenaPay Trading Up 30.7% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $67,495.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.