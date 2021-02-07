Merculet (MVP) One Day Volume Tops $179,517.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $179,517.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Merculet has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00176435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00229808 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,396,474 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.