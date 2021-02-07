Mercury Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4,017.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00174351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233196 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00072604 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

