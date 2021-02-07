Meridian Network Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $568,717.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00098262 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003441 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

