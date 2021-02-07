Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

