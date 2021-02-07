Meta (MTA) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00009140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $9.93 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00181387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00235690 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00075084 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,011,893 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.