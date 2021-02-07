Meta Price Up 8.9% This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00008575 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $56.09 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,023,984 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.