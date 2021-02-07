Metadium (META) 24 Hour Volume Hits $900,351.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $900,351.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01166973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.14 or 0.06354061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023016 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.