MetaHash (MHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,692.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $42,692.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00186199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232133 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,532,956,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,363,082,516 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

