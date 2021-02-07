Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.01133835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.33 or 0.06250556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

