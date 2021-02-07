Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture 24 Hour Volume Hits $297,530.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $297,530.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000247 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041618 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

DNA is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

