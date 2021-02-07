Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture 24 Hour Volume Hits $297,530.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $297,530.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- 0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- YAS (YAS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041618 BTC.
Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile
Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading
Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
