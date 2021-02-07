Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $799,879.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $11.51 million and $799,879.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.73 or 0.04123174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021401 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,786,230 coins and its circulating supply is 79,786,126 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.