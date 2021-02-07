Metronome (MET) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Metronome token can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00006273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $131,562.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00176386 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00232467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00073027 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,759,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,425,693 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.