Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,195.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,062.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

