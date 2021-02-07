M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $69,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.