M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,904 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $66,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after buying an additional 1,322,352 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,643,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,893,000 after acquiring an additional 796,086 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

NYSE:RY opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

