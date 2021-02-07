M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.65% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $58,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH opened at $214.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $217.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

