M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,345 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

