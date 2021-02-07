M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,790 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.0% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of KLA worth $154,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

