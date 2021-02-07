M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $55,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 372,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,368,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

