M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $113.55 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700,353 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.67% of ONEOK worth $113,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of OKE opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

