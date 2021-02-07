M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $199.23 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $199,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 187,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after buying an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.