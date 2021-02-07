M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.36 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

