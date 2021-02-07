M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $91.31 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of TC Energy worth $91,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 118,815 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 118,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $252,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC cut their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

